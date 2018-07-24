$0.08 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. National CineMedia reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCMI. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.88.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 297,600 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amc Starplex, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $7,230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

