$0.07 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $176.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Playa Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.15, hitting $10.51, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 123,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of -0.04.

In related news, COO Alexander Stadlin sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $51,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $30,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $110,147. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 54,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.