$0.02 EPS Expected for Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Offshore Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Teekay Offshore Partners reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Offshore Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay Offshore Partners.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.37 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 26.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners traded up $0.06, reaching $2.54, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 146,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 254.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Teekay Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

