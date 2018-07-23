Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZYNE) Stake Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 142.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 678,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Rapp purchased 5,885 shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $61,498.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals opened at $7.91 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid treatments for rare or near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which completed Phase II clinical trial for pediatric and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome, pediatric and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures; and ZYN001 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat Tourette syndrome.

