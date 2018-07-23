ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $758,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 49.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Mark Newman acquired 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

