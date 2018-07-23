Zonecoin Market Capitalization Hits $25,297.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Zonecoin has a market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00046990 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004263 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00341421 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003890 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00083312 BTC.

About Zonecoin

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech . Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

