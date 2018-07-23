Zendesk (ZEN) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Bank of America’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

ZEN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.55. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $60.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.76 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,541 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $195,002.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,930.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $109,136.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,508.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,899. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 150,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 286,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

