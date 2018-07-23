Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zayo Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Zayo Group during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 133.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $37.69 on Monday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Zayo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,256 shares in the company, valued at $138,971,851.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $41,001.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,782.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,907 shares of company stock worth $11,375,923. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

