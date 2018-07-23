Zacks: Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Given $20.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simulations Plus an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,124. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.84 and a beta of -0.61.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.65%. equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Chairman Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $356,495.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,454,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,106,442.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 387,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

