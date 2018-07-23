Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 47.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 845.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHG opened at $39.28 on Monday. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.