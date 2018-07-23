Zacks: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) Given $10.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

RIOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research report on Friday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Riot Blockchain traded up $0.49, reaching $6.39, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.69. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 125.99% and a negative net margin of 2,726.37%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.