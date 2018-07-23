Zacks: On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given On Track Innovations an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIV shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on On Track Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of On Track Innovations traded up $0.02, hitting $1.08, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,870. On Track Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that On Track Innovations will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in On Track Innovations stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.44% of On Track Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

