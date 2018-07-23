Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tile Shop (TTS) to Hold

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of The Tile Shop. The Tile Shop is a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers floor, wall, natural stone, ceramic, porcelain, glass, and metal tile products; tile patterns; basins; fixtures; listellos/borders; and profiles. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is based in Plymouth, Minnesota. “

TTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ TTS opened at $8.80 on Friday. Tile Shop has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $461.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tile Shop will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 149,017 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

