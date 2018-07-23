Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barclays (BCS) to Hold

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Barclays' shares on NYSE have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in only one of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimate have been moving lower ahead of the company's second quarter 2018 results. Continuous pressure on revenue growth will likely hurt its profitability to some extent. Also, litigation matters remain a major near-term concern and might hamper its financials. However, the bank's restructuring and business simplifying efforts (including ring-fencing) are expected to continue resulting in decrease in expenses. Further, strong balance sheet will likely aid growth.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Barclays traded up $0.05, reaching $10.01, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 73,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,102. Barclays has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Barclays had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 62,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $351,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,522,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,956 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,337,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,052,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 749,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Barclays by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,960,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,011,000 after acquiring an additional 719,751 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

