Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $28.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Shell Midstream Partners opened at $23.40 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 300.60% and a net margin of 70.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Curtis R. Frasier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn J. Carsten bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 125,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,432,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,750 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,762,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

