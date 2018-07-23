Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Storage (NSA) to Hold

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NSA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Storage from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price target on National Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $30.01 on Friday. National Storage has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in National Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.