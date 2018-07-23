Zacks: Brokerages Expect NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) will announce $101.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $102.90 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $83.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $396.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.53 million to $402.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $427.10 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Shares of NV5 Global traded up $2.25, hitting $73.75, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $785.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $74.53.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $66,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $690,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,534,872 in the last ninety days. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NV5 Global by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 6,792.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NV5 Global by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NV5 Global (NVEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.