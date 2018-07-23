Zacks: Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.24% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Main Street Capital traded down $0.05, reaching $39.25, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 140,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

