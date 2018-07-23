Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $219.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of HMHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. 9,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $900.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.58. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 330,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.