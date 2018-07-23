Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $862.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.08 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.01.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 638,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,765. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.04. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

