Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.90 million. TTEC had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,176.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 162,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,612,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 621.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.35. 1,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,253. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. TTEC has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

