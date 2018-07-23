Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.33 and the lowest is $3.28. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $11.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.05.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 14,360 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $665,011.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,846.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,591,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Micron Technology announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

