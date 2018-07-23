Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate International Universities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Laureate International Universities posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate International Universities will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laureate International Universities.

Get Laureate International Universities alerts:

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.02 million. Laureate International Universities had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate International Universities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laureate International Universities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate International Universities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other Laureate International Universities news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 196,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,891,044.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,992,323 shares of company stock worth $28,737,437. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Laureate International Universities during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Laureate International Universities by 49.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

LAUR opened at $15.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. Laureate International Universities has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Laureate International Universities

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate International Universities (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate International Universities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate International Universities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.