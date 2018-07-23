Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LaSalle Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.82. LaSalle Hotel Properties reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LaSalle Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LaSalle Hotel Properties.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 9.55%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHO shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.50 target price on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 17.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties traded down $0.09, reaching $35.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 5,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,517. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 36.44%.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

