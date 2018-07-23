Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Five Point’s earnings. Five Point posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Point will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Point.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 122.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Five Point in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Five Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 34,272.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,354,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,336 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,723,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,038 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,886,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Five Point traded down $0.32, hitting $11.78, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of -0.33. Five Point has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Point (FPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.