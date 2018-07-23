Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackstone Group LP (BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.63. Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

