Zacks: Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.62 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr an industry rank of 235 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,766 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr traded up $0.37, hitting $24.32, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,513. The company has a market cap of $942.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.61. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 29.16%. research analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

