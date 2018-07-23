Zacks: Analysts Set $32.00 Price Target for Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEVL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Level One Bancorp traded up $0.07, reaching $27.57, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat . 1,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,907. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Level One Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

