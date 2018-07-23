Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $85.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $83.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $339.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $342.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $345.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.91 million to $348.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

WRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 344,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust traded down $0.15, hitting $29.98, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 276,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

