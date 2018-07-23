Zacks: Analysts Expect PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. PC Connection reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.05%. PC Connection’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXN. Sidoti downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Connection has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $59,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PC Connection by 123.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in PC Connection by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNXN traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 1,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,782. The company has a market capitalization of $918.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

