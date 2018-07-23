Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group Inc (HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hub Group to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 208.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 177,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.