Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Flowers Foods traded down $0.10, hitting $20.32, on Monday, according to MarketBeat. 711,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

