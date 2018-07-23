Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognex Co. (CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $205.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.90 million and the lowest is $204.44 million. Cognex posted sales of $172.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $801.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $796.61 million to $813.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $959.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $922.65 million to $997.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.81. 959,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,491. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 142,528 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

