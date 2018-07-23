Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.72 Million

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $434.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $444.00 million. Bruker reported sales of $414.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKR. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bruker from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Bruker from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 635,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,224. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

