Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUM shares. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. OTR Global upgraded Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

In related news, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $5,135,726.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands opened at $79.31 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

