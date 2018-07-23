Yintech Investment (YIN) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on YIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Yintech Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yintech Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ YIN opened at $7.99 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $563.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yintech Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

