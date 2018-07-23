XpresSpa Group (XSPA) vs. XCel Brands (XELB) Head-To-Head Review

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) and XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

XpresSpa Group has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCel Brands has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XpresSpa Group and XCel Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 XCel Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 899.00%. XCel Brands has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than XCel Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and XCel Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.82 million 0.16 -$28.84 million ($0.74) -0.41 XCel Brands $31.71 million 1.56 -$10.12 million $0.09 30.00

XCel Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group. XpresSpa Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XCel Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of XCel Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of XCel Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and XCel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -92.08% -34.38% -24.43% XCel Brands -28.78% 3.93% 2.88%

Summary

XCel Brands beats XpresSpa Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the Internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for our brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through isaacmizrahi.com; the Ripka brands through judithripka.com; and the C Wonder brands through cwonder.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

