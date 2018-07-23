XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO) to Release Earnings on Monday

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts expect XO Group, Inc. Common Stock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XO Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $33.97 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.96. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

In other XO Group, Inc. Common Stock news, CTO Iorio Nic Di sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 139,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOXO shares. ValuEngine upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley upgraded XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XO Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.