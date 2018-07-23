Xios (XIOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $102,655.00

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Xios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xios has a market cap of $102,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xios has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xios Profile

Xios (CRYPTO:XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com . Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xios using one of the exchanges listed above.

