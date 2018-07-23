Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,992 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 781.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 13,456.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 175,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,918.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush set a $138.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.09.

In other news, insider Patrick Soderlund sold 66,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $8,688,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,071,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,942 shares of company stock valued at $25,411,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $147.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%. research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

