World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.34 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $83.18.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $43.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

