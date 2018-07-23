World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,115 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $83.02 and a one year high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.74. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

