WINCOIN (WC) One Day Volume Hits $298,516.00

WINCOIN (CURRENCY:WC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. WINCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $298,516.00 worth of WINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last seven days, WINCOIN has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001930 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001018 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000650 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WINCOIN Profile

WC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. WINCOIN’s total supply is 451,276,343 coins. The official website for WINCOIN is wincoin.co . WINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wincoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WINCOIN

WINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24 and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

