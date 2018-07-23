Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.04

News headlines about Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Willis Lease Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 44.3237687183992 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance traded up $0.39, reaching $31.77, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $248,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,306,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,961.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,596 over the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

