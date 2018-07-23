Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Williams-Sonoma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.4152242628336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Argus set a $67.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $65.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 4.93%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

In related news, EVP Julie Whalen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,937.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Greener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,021.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,243 shares of company stock worth $2,440,669 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

