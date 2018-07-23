Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of WRD opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $295,812.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,015.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,672,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,090,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,803.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 266,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 252,093 shares during the period.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

