Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) will report sales of $204.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.30 million. Wildhorse Resource Development reported sales of $70.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development will report full year sales of $864.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.90 million to $940.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wildhorse Resource Development.

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Wildhorse Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE WRD opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of -0.55.

In other news, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $295,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,015.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $12,672,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $7,090,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $6,502,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,803.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 266,073 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 252,093 shares in the last quarter.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.