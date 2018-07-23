Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,994 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 61.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing opened at $62.81 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.56. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $67.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.57 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

