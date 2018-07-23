Whittier Trust Co. Sells 16,029 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 503,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,106,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 139,338 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,381,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,937,000 after acquiring an additional 695,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

BAC stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

