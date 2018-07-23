Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (POR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “$45.10” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.50 target price on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

POR opened at $44.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.28 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

